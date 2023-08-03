Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.58 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.66 by $1.58, Briefing.com reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $46.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $778.51. 731,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $737.57 and its 200-day moving average is $759.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $572.22 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

