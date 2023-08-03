RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $27.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.06. The company had a trading volume of 544,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,783. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,003,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

