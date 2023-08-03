Renasant Bank Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $315.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.