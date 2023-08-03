Renasant Bank Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

