Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.80 EPS.

Repligen Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.09. The stock had a trading volume of 407,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average is $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $262.26.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.44.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

