Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.33-$5.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.33-5.38 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $149.12. 1,622,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.