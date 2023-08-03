Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Tower (AMT)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/1/2023 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2023 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $238.00 to $211.00.
- 7/18/2023 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2023 – American Tower is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/3/2023 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $241.00 to $233.00.
American Tower Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of AMT traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.78. 417,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.74. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
