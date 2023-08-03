Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG):

7/24/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $150.00.

7/21/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00.

7/10/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00.

6/13/2023 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $137.00.

6/13/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $155.00.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

EOG stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Get EOG Resources Inc alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.