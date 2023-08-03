Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2023 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2023 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00.

7/26/2023 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2023 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

7/20/2023 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2023 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $189,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $457,248. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

