Reviewing Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) & Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Goodfood Market and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goodfood Market presently has a consensus price target of $0.55, suggesting a potential upside of 48.85%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.93%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Goodfood Market.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $40.51 million 0.66 -$4.78 million ($0.66) -3.17

This table compares Goodfood Market and Dolphin Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Goodfood Market has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Goodfood Market and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -18.34% -22.52% -10.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Goodfood Market on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodfood Market

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.