Reviewing Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Teekay Tankers pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teekay Tankers and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Cool.

48.8% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers 32.12% 39.74% 23.60% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Cool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $1.06 billion 1.38 $229.09 million $11.96 3.61 Cool $190.69 million 2.85 $85.74 million N/A N/A

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Cool on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management; and consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services, as well as manages terminals and vessels. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and leased 44 double-hulled oil and product tankers, time-chartered in four Aframax/LR2 tankers, and one Suezmax tanker. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

