Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLVGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 4,545,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,503. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.