Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.61 on September 20th

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.609 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

