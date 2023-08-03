Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Earnings Results

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 2,182,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,850,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,492,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 195,356 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

