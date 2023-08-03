River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading 0.3% Higher

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.85). 54,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 37,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.84).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Blowers purchased 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £5,588.64 ($7,175.04). Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

