RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.