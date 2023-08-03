Robert W. Baird Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $204.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.88.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $33,208,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 403,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,178,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

