Robert W. Baird Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $173.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.91.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $166.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,917 shares of company stock valued at $31,041,846. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

