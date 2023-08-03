Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 29,604 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,569.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,054.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79.

On Monday, June 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74.

HOOD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 22,014,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

