Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 7.2 %

HOOD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,014,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,475 shares of company stock worth $5,831,232. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

