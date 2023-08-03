Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $966.05 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,978.55 or 0.06788313 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $966.05 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 488,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,262 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 486,285.1697923 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,980.91272638 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,043,102.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

