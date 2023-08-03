Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$12.10 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.56. 383,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.29. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

