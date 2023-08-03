Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $336.29, but opened at $302.00. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $309.41, with a volume of 432,897 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,531 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average of $295.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

