Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $490.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.11 and a 200 day moving average of $449.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

