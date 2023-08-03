Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 367,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

