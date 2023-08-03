Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $138.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.58.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.22. 634,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,836. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 181,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

