Royal Bank of Canada Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $60.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVT. William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

NYSE:NVT opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,796 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 231,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 810,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

