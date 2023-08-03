Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) CAO Sells $2,018,239.92 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,438. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

