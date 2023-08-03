Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $4.00. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 397,144 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 741,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

