RXO (NYSE:RXO) Issues Earnings Results

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,953. RXO has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXO. Stephens lowered their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

