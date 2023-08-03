S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.20

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.20 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.31), with a volume of 1483904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.60 ($1.36).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.47) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.21) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The company has a market cap of £606.84 million, a PE ratio of -360.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.83.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £2,797,898.56 ($3,592,115.24). Insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

