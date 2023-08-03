Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Up 4%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 939,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 638,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.