Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.1% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 63,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,760. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,743 shares of company stock worth $227,061,147. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

