Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,470,688.17 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,218,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,008. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Samsara by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $4,692,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

