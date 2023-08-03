SandRidge Energy, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $608.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.37. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

