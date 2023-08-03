SandRidge Energy, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $608.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.37. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.95.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
