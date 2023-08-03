Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.47-$1.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 534,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

