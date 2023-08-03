SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-13.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.707-2.747 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,430. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

