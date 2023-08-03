Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $37,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 1,977,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,948. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

