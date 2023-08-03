Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Bank of Marin’s 9th Largest Position

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 782,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,010. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

