Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,263. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

