Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,602 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,773,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

