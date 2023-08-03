Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 94.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

