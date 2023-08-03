Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 781 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.35. 1,205,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

