Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.33 Billion in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,479 shares of company stock worth $15,750,807. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.32. 96,775,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,593,375. The company has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.56. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

