Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.41 Billion Investment in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

PKB traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,950. The company has a market cap of $245.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

