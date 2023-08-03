Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.4% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,513,966. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 53,595,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,935,320. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

