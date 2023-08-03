Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,122,000. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.5% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded up $5.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,119. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

