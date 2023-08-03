Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 207 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,430,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,488,472. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

NFLX stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.00. 6,196,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,430,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.08 and a 200-day moving average of $366.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

