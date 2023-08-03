Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 1.8% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,341,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.10. 5,041,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

