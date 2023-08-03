Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,889,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,783. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

